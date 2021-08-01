ARANSAS PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man who had COVID-19 was arrested on Friday after police said he was “intentionally breathing on vulnerable family members” and assaulted a woman before leading officers on a chase.
Police in Aransas Pass, just northeast of Corpus Christi, said they responded to a disturbance at a home in the afternoon and learned that it involved a suspect who was wanted on several warrants.
Casey Mundine, 37, was allegedly breathing on family members when he then hit a woman in the head and strangled her before leaving in a vehicle, police said.
Police said officers chased Mundine into a neighboring city, Ingleside, and then back to Aransas Pass before using a PIT maneuver to cause his vehicle to spin out. According to police, he continued to struggle as officers worked to place him in custody.
The 37-year-old was placed in a restraint device to “stop his violent behavior,” police said.
Mundine faces charges of felony assault, felony evading arrest and resisting arrest for the Friday incident. He also faces charges for previous warrants including felony theft and felony possession of drugs.