DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 3:00 a.m. on July 11 when a driver in Dallas ran down a group of people, killing one of them. Now police are asking for help from the public identifying a pickup and a suspect.
The hit and run accident happened in the 900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard and Canton Street. According to Dallas police investigators, the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup was the person who caused the death of one person and injuries to 'several others'.
Police say the truck had large black tire rims and a lift kit.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5'07", is in his early 20's, and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.
At the time of the deadly crash the suspect had a woman wearing a tie-dye strapless dress, and another Hispanic male wearing dark clothing in the pickup with him.
The suspect and occupants fled on foot after the crash. Investigators believe a person in the same truck may have been involved in an unrelated disturbance and/or minor accident just before the hit and run.
Anyone who has information about the hit and run, recognizes the pickup, or knows the identity of the driver is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at 214-671-0015 or by sending an email.