707 - Top Water Fishing Pt. 1This weekend on "DFW Outdoorsman", Woody's on a private lake near Lake Fork for a friendly top water fishing competition with top guides, Jason Hoffman and Andrew Grills, and our pals Nicholas and John. We catch a mess of beautiful Texas Large Mouth Bass and we get some great tips on fishing with frogs and swim jigs as well. In fact, there was so much action, we couldn't fit it into just one episode! So, tune in this weekend, for part one of a fantastic fishing trip with "DFW Outdoorsman"

1 hour ago