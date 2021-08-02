Texas Senate Select Committee Meets Regarding Future Of Texas College SportsThe Big 12 is concerned about Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC.

5 minutes ago

Dallas Restaurant Requiring Customers To Mask-Up"The reaction’s been overwhelmingly positive. We’ve had very, very few people that were argumentative this time around," said owner Joe Groves.

7 minutes ago

Administrative Court Judge Orders Mask-Wearing To Enter Dallas County CourthousesThe order by Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, which houses the county’s civil courts; the Frank Crowley Courthouse, which houses its criminal courts; and the Henry Wade Building, which houses its juvenile courts.

12 minutes ago