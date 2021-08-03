GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 25-year-old man from Frisco early Tuesday morning, August 3.

The crash happened on the connector from northbound SH-121 to FM-2499 around 2:45 a.m., police said.

The first officer noticed the front end of the car was crushed, and ran up to the driver’s side window to render aid.

The officer broke the glass to reach the driver, and discovered the man behind the wheel was unresponsive.

Due to the severity of damage to the car, the driver was pinned in place.

Firefighters arrived on scene and determined the driver was deceased.

The exit from westbound I-635 to northbound SH-121 was closed for approximately three hours while a crash team investigated the accident.

Nobody else was in the car, and no other drivers were hurt.

Traffic investigators determined the driver continued straight as the road curved, and the driver crashed head-on into a road sign and pillar.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.