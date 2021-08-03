CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.

Recognize him? Call police if so. (credit: The Dallas Police Department)

Detectives said they believe he’s responsible for the following four bank robberies:

  • June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road
  • July 12, 2021, Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road
  • August 2, 2021, Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road
  • August 2, 2021, Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane

Anyone with information pertaining to any of these case is urged to contact police at 214.373.8477.

