Supply Chain Issues Impacting Companies Across The WorldIf you've tried to make a big purchase recently, you probably faced a long wait and a high price tag. The shortages are a byproduct of the pandemic that's wreaking havoc on companies across the world.

Dallas Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Lying About COVID-19 Diagnosis, Using Paid Time Off For Family VacationDallas Police said William Jordan Carter, 38, is charged with felony theft.

North Texas Hospitals Say They Need Hundreds Of Additional Staff Members Due To COVID-19 SurgeThere are more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals. That's more than four times as many as one month ago.

