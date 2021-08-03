DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.
Detectives said they believe he’s responsible for the following four bank robberies:
- June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road
- July 12, 2021, Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road
- August 2, 2021, Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road
- August 2, 2021, Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane
Anyone with information pertaining to any of these case is urged to contact police at 214.373.8477.