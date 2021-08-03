AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senate and House Republican Caucuses are holding a joint press conference on special session agenda items on Tuesday, August 3.
Heading into the last week of the special legislative session, Senator Larry Taylor (Chair, Senate Republican Caucus), Representative Jim Murphy (Chair, House Republican Caucus), Senator Jane Nelson (Chair, Senate Finance Committee), and Representative Greg Bonnen (Chair, House Appropriations Committee) will deliver remarks.
The press conference takes place at the Texas State Capitol in the Senate Press Room.