DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Children’s Health in Dallas will be requiring all its workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021, as other health care systems announced their similar requirements.

According to the children’s hospital, the rule applies to all team members, providers, volunteers, students/trainees, vendors and contractors.

“The safety of our patients, their families and our team members has been and remains our number one priority at Children’s Health. We are proud of our COVID-19 vaccination efforts with more than 80 percent of our team members fully vaccinated to date. As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the community, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in ensuring our patients and team members have the greatest protection against COVID-19,” Children’s Health said in a statement.

The hospital joins other health care systems such as Baylor Scott & White and Methodist Health System in requiring vaccinations.

The requirements come as the nation continues to see surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations brought about by the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant.