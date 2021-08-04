FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Forest Hill police officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect in June, authorities said.

Logan Barr, 23, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on July 28, 2021, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. He was released early the next day.

The arrest stems from an incident on June 9, 2021, when officers were responding to an incident where a woman was stabbed to death outside a QuikTrip on Wichita Street and I-20 at around 5 a.m.

The suspect then ran away to a nearby creek. Police said officers tried to fire bean bags at the suspect to get him to drop his knife. At some point, officers fired gunshots at the suspect, killing him.

Through an investigation by the Texas Rangers, authorities determined Barr should be charged in the incident.