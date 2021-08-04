DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A big announcement overnight out of Dallas County.

In a unanimous decision, made by a public health committee consisting of an independent board of doctors and health experts, the COVID threat level in the county has been raised back to ‘red’ — the highest level possible.

The Public Health Committee made the following observations in their unanimous recommendation to move backward to the RED COVID threat level:

Because of the very dramatic and frightening trajectory of the increases in cases, the committee voted unanimously to move to RED.

— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 4, 2021