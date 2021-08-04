CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — ‘Hump Day’ is going to be a lot easier to get over for a person in Irving, since they have claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The lucky person bought the ticket at the Nursery Food Mart in the 11oo block of South Nursery Road, in Irving.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.

The win was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $135 million in total prizes, with the o verall odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.42.

