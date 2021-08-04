AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — ‘Hump Day’ is going to be a lot easier to get over for a person in Irving, since they have claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.
The lucky person bought the ticket at the Nursery Food Mart in the 11oo block of South Nursery Road, in Irving.
The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $135 million in total prizes, with the o verall odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.42.