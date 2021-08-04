GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie police department is warning residents that a venomous, 6 foot West African Banded Cobra snake may be on the loose.

On August 3, at about 5 p.m., the deadly snake escaped its enclosure at a home in the 1800 block of Cherry Street. Grand Prairie Animal Services arrived just after 6:30 p.m. to help the snake’s owner look for it. They, along with a venomous snake apprehension professional actively searched for it inside and outside of the home through the night — to no avail.

Experts say the highly venomous cobra is considered the largest of Africa’s true cobras. They can grow up to 10 feet and are frequently kept in zoos, research institutes and private collections…

The owner, who was permitted to purchase the snake, told CBS 11 News he believes the snake is dead, and the public is not in any danger. Police haven’t charged or issued him any citations (yet), but are still looking into any other possible violations.

“I wanted my community to feel safe. And yeah, it’s required. I’m required as a permitted citizen to call my community if somethings, a mishap,” owner Tre Mat said.

The police department has partnered with the Grand Prairie Fire Department who has alerted area hospitals of the missing snake and initiated a protocol with Parkland hospital to treat this type of snake bite in event of a human encounter. They are also in contact with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department related to policy and procedures on the permitting of venomous snakes in residential areas.

“We’re exploring all options. That means is there a city ordinance violation? Is there a state law that was broken? Is there a federal law that was broken that comes to how the snake was transported into the United States,” said Mark Beseda, spokesman for the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised to call 911, and not approach or pick it up.

More information from DFW Wildlife Control.