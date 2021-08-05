ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are seeking more leads on whomever struck and killed a man and then drove off on Friday, July 16 around 3:30 a.m.
It happened in the 2100 block of N. Collins Street.
Police said the driver never stopped or checked on the victim later identified as Jose Ruben Dominguez, 29.
The vehicle continued northbound on Collins.
Police now believe the vehicle involved was orange and possibly a Mitsubishi Mirage.
A stock photo of the vehicle is below.
The suspected vehicle will have damage to the right front bumper and right front quarter panel, police said.
Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and run can call Crash Investigator S. Bridges at 817-575-8602 or Sgt. J. Brown at 817-575-8815.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 (TIPS). Reference Arlington Police Department report #2021-01970061.