DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking for help identifying the person seen in surveillance video stealing property from a construction site.

On either July 24 or 25 a person was captured on video stealing lumber from the West Dallas construction site in the 1500 block of Canada Drive — just south of the Trinity River.

The man is seen walking away from the site with several bundles of two-by-fours over his shoulder. Police say the suspect hopped into a small, red-colored sedan afterwards and drove away.

Anyone with information about the thief or who recognizes and can help identify and locate the suspect is asked to call Detective Stacey Avila #8355, with the Dallas Police Department Southwest Investigative Unit at 214-671-0630 or by sending an email.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.