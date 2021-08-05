CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man accused of shooting a Corpus Christi officer multiple times has been arrested following a statewide search, police said Thursday afternoon.

Joshua Powell was wanted for an incident that happened just before 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2021. Police said officers responded to a disturbance and at some point Powell began firing at officers, striking one multiple times.

The officer, Manuel Dominguez, suffered “major injuries” and is currently listed as stable at a hospital.

Joshua Powell (Source: Corpus Christi Police Department)

A blue alert was issued for Powell as he was wanted for attempted capital murder, which carries a $1 million bond.

Corpus Christi police did not immediately say where he was arrested.

 

