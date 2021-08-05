DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In preparation for the annual ‘Friday Night Lights’, high school football practices are already underway on dozens of North Texas campuses — including for the Cowboys at Dallas’ Carter High.
"It feels good," that's how Carter High wide receiver Datarian Borns described the summer practices. "This year is different. It's a lot different, it's more intense, we got more on the line…we've got to go get it."
What makes things different for the Cowboys football team is that Carter is returning 17 starters from last year. Carter finished 3-4 last fall but lost to Melissa in the first round of the playoffs.
This year, Carter is hoping for much more than making a run for the District 8-4A Division 1 title. The Carter coaching staff is motivating the team to compete for a Class 4A State Championship.
“We’ve been planting that seed since we lost to Melissa last year,” Carter head coach Spencer Gilbert told CBS 11 Sports. “That’s the goal every year, is try to win a championship.”