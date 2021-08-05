DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have promoted Michael Finley to assistant general manager, while remaining the vice president of basketball operations.
The former NBA All-Star has been vice president of basketball operations for the last seven seasons.
“I am grateful to work with someone like Michael Finley,” said general manager Nico Harrison. “Michael is a tremendous basketball mind and an even better person. He welcomed me the first day I arrived in Dallas and has made this transition seamless. I have known Michael for nearly two decades and look forward to taking this team to new heights alongside him.”
Finley joined the Mavericks as a player in 1996 in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. He went on to play eight seasons with Dallas and was a two-time All-Star during that period. He won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017.
Finley is among personnel changes made during the offseason that included the hiring of Harrison as general manager and Jason Kidd as head coach.