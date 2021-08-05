Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate? Vaccination mandates are now being implemented, but short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?

Arlington Police Say Deadly Hit-And-Run Caused By Driver Of Orange Compact Car; Still No SuspectArlington Police are seeking more leads on whomever struck and killed a man and then drove off on Friday, July 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Collins Street.