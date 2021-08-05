CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Texas are continuing to search for a 20-year-old man accused of shooting a Corpus Christi officer multiple times. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information on his whereabouts.
Joshua Powell is wanted for an incident that happened just before 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2021. Police said officers responded to a disturbance and at some point Powell began firing at officers, striking one multiple times.
The officer, Manuel Dominguez, suffered “major injuries” and is currently listed as stable at a hospital.
A blue alert was issued for Powell as he is wanted for attempted capital murder, which carries a $1 million bond.
The 20-year-old is considered armed and dangerous. There has been no word on where Powell may have headed.
U.S. MARSHAL SERVICE OFFERING REWARD FOR JOSHUA POWELL https://t.co/qz73UcNQcJ
— Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 5, 2021
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.