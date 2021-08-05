DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old store clerk was arrested for murder after shooting at three men, killing one of them, after they stole from his store.
The incident happened on August 4 just before 11 p.m. at the business in the 400 block of North Zang Boulevard. Responding officers found the suspect, Delon Johnson after he called 911. Johnson told investigators he followed two of the victims into the parking lot demanding they drop the property, at which time, he shot at their car. It came to a stop in the street at Clarendon and Zang when one of the victims was shot. Another suspect fled. The man in the car was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said this is still an on-going investigation.
