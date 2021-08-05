FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A prequel series to the hit show “Yellowstone,” which will be filmed in Fort Worth, will have a star-studded cast that includes actor Sam Elliott and country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

The new Paramount Plus series called “1883” will begin filming later this year.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said in a statement. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Variety reports the prequel series follows the Dutton family through the Great Plains and is a “stark retelling of Western expansion.”

“Yellowstone,” which stars actor Kevin Costner, has become a hit sensation since it first aired in 2018. The show enters its fourth season this fall.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill said in a statement. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

“1883” will see McGraw and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. Elliott will play Shea Brennan, who is described as a “tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.”

McGraw also took to Facebook to make his announcement, saying, “So excited I can finally share this….I’m joining the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to Paramount+! And my incredible wife Faith Hill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!”

Film Fort Worth recently put out a notice for crew members interested in working on “1883.”