PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a man they refer to as a ‘known suspect’ in connection with a sexual abuse of a child investigation.

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, an arrest warrant has been issued for suspect Timothy Richard Cisar. The 35-year-old is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, following a criminal investigation.

Officials say the female victim made a claim of abuse and identified Cisar as the person who sexually abused her on numerous occasions over two years.

The girl reported the sexual abuse to a family member, who immediately alerted law enforcement.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Cisar is trying to evade arrest and may have initially fled Texas after the report was made. Now officials think he may have returned to Parker County.

Cisar has been placed on the Parker County Most Wanted List.

Anyone who has seen Cisar, had contact with him or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or by leaving information on the tip411 system with your phone or computer. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Cisar’s arrest.