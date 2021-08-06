AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday, August 6, the date for the special election for the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat recently vacated by then-State Representative Jake Ellzey.
Ellzey defeated Susan Wright in a runoff special election for the District 6 Congressional seat on July 27.
The special election date to replace Ellzey in the Texas House is Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.
Early voting will begin on Monday, August 23.
SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION