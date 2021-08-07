DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Far North Dallas early Saturday, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at The Hideaway bar near Preston Road and Belt Line Road just after 1:15 a.m. and found the three victims.
The victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died from his injuries. The deceased victim was identified as 45-year-old Ngarge Spears.
Police said a suspect was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle driven by an unknown woman. According to police, the woman was seen talking to Spears inside the bar earlier in the evening.
Further information has not yet been released as the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 214.671.3675. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.