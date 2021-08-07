CANTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Coming from Ouachita Baptist University, Dallas Cowboys’ hard-hitting safety of the 1970s, Cliff Harris, has entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The standout tackler and cover man for the Cowboys from 1970-79 was inducted as part of the centennial class.

Harris went from a small school (NAIA) star to an undrafted rookie who started from the outset in Dallas. Known almost as much for the high-top shoes he wore as for his heavy and sure tackles, Harris made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, earning the nickname “Captain Crash.”

He also had to juggle National Guard duties during his first few NFL seasons, sometimes reporting for duty during the week and usually getting to rejoin his teammates for games.

“We were the Doomsday Defense.” Harris recalled. “The odds of me playing in the NFL, much less me standing here tonight, were incredibly long. I may be the only one who knows how truly slim that chance was, but if I could make it, anyone can achieve their goals. The key is to never quit.”

He finished his career with two Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1971 and 1977, six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro seasons.

