ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who was possibly involved in a shooting was killed after crashing their vehicle during a chase with Arlington officers Friday evening, police said.
Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Timberlake Drive around 9:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting and learned a possible suspect vehicle had left the area.
Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.
During the chase, the driver lost control in the 2300 block of Marshall Drive in Grand Prairie and crashed into an SUV that was stopped in the westbound lanes to yield to emergency vehicles, police said.
According to police, the driver of suspect vehicle was ejected and later died at a hospital. The driver has not yet been identified.
A passenger in the suspect vehicle and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Grand Prairie police will be helping in the crash investigation, while Arlington police will also be investigating the initial shooting call and the chase.