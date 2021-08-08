DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Dallas late Saturday, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from injuries in the shooting.
According to police, the victim was reported as a transgender person, but the victim’s identity has not yet been released due to not having any identification. The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim through fingerprints, police said.
Police said a silver sedan was seen leaving the shooting location westbound on Marilla Street, but details on any possible persons of interest or suspects were not immediately released.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 214.671.4320. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.