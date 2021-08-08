Cowboys Hall Of Fame Legends Gather To Celebrate Enshrinement Of 3 More Greats Dallas Cowboys greats Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson and Jimmy Johnson are entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and other team legends were there to celebrate with them.

'Boyz For Life': Drew Pearson's Best Friends To Be Present At Hall Of Fame EnshrinementWhen Dallas Cowboys' 'Original #88' enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his two best friends will be in attendance. Eddie Hill and Steve Markham will be there to celebrate Pearson's biggest moment of his career.

3 hours ago