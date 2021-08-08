WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash in Waxahachie Saturday afternoon left one person dead and five others seriously injured, officials said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said it responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail at around 2:30 p.m.
Investigators believe the 2007 Honda Accord was going east on the road when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve,” which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a culvert, the department said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while five passengers were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.
In a statement, Waxahachie ISD said the crash involved “multiple” students but they were not identified.
It is with great sadness that we have learned multiple Waxahachie ISD students were involved in a car accident this afternoon. While we are unable to share any information about the accident at this time, we ask that you please join the entire Waxahachie ISD family in praying for the young people involved in the accident, as well as their families, friends, and teachers.