WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash in Waxahachie Saturday afternoon left one person dead and five others seriously injured, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail at around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the 2007 Honda Accord was going east on the road when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve,” which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a culvert, the department said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while five passengers were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

In a statement, Waxahachie ISD said the crash involved “multiple” students but they were not identified.