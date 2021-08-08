FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Around 67 people were either arrested or cited Friday evening after Fort Worth officers learned of an alleged street racing event, police said.
Police said officers responded to an area where there were plans for an “illegal reckless driving exhibition hosted by a local street racing group.”
As a result of the investigation, around 60 adults and seven juveniles were taken into custody for city ordinance violations. There were also 29 vehicles towed from the area.
Further details on the violations they faced were not immediately released.