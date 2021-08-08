SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead while deputies were conducting a welfare check in Parker County Saturday evening, and authorities believe her death is “suspicious.”
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked by family members to check on a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead in the front yard of the home. According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed “circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature.”
The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.