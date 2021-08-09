PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $768,700 in cocaine in two separate enforcement actions.
"Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology to disrupt narcotics smuggling attempts," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On August 3, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico driven by a 41-year-old male Mexican national. They referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and after physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers found 18 packages of cocaine weighing 47 pounds concealed within the tractor.
Moments later, CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico driven by a 39-year-old male Mexican national. Once again, they referred the conveyance for further inspection using non-intrusive imaging equipment. During the examination, officers discovered 23 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 52.64 pounds concealed within the vehicle.
The narcotics were seized. Both cases remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.