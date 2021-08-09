DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the first West Nile virus death in Dallas County for the 2021 season on Monday, August 9.

The patient was 90 years old, lived in Dallas and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

“We are very saddened to report our first West Nile Virus death this season,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. “This again reminds us about how important it is to take every possible precaution to

protect against mosquito bites. Due to hot temperatures contributing to increasing numbers of mosquitoes, the risk of disease due to West Nile Virus usually increases at this time of year and is highest throughout the summer and early fall. Please remember to implement the Four D’s.”

• Deet: Whenever you're outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. • Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. • Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. • Dawn to Dusk: limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.

WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds.

The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals.

Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle aches.

