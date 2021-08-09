NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More Texans are getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 delta variant.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of weekly shots administered in Texas declined from the beginning of April until a rise at the end of July.
The trend holds in North Texas, with the biggest jumps in the more rural Texas counties like Parker, Johnson, Rockwall, and Ellis.
“We are seeing those increases,” said Sean Hughes, Emergency Management Coordinator for Parker County, where the number of people getting the shot has doubled from where it was a month ago. “We’re really not telling anyone to do anything, but we are providing them their options and trying to educate them.”
Rockwall County has seen a 44% increase in people getting the vaccine..
“If folks want the vaccine, they can have access to it this minute,” said Rockwall County Judge David Sweet.
As cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, Judge Sweet thinks the delta variant could be fueling the uptick. He also credits the increase in access and availability of the shot.
“If people make the decision that they do want to obtain the vaccine, they are available in Rockwall County,” he said.