EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Officials with US Customs and Border Protection say shots were fired at one of their agents during a routine patrol in the El Paso region.
The incident happened on August 6 and authorities say camera operators saw at least two people shooting north from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River.
A Border Patrol spokesperson says no one was injured in the gunfire and the suspects were seen getting into a car and driving away.
It is thought that around 20 rounds were fired towards the agent.
The shooting is now under investigation by the FBI.
