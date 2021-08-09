FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Local efforts to honor Vietnam war-era veterans from Tarrant County are moving forward in spite of the pandemic, according a news release from Jim Hodgson, executive director of the Fort Worth Aviation Museum, and leader of the memorial campaign.

“At least 220 county residents died as a result of the conflict,” Hodgson points out. “Currently, there’s no local monument to honor those killed in Southeast Asia, but we intend to change that. We’re planning a permanent display in Fort Worth’s Veterans Memorial Park on Camp Bowie Blvd. – conceived by high school student artist Ryan Scieneaux – to honor American service members for their sacrifices, as well as commemorate the loss to the families and loved ones.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the park November 19 to coincide with the National Medal of Honor Society’s annual conference held in Fort Worth last year.

The effort is backed by a coalition of Tarrant County officials, the Fort Worth Parks Dept., national and local veterans service organizations, as well as patriotic groups and people across North Texas.

Local sculpture artist Michael Pavlovsky is working with Nick Nelson of the landscape architectural firm Pacheco Koch to refine the basic design, so it meets Fort Worth Parks Dept. requirements, along with input from the Fort Worth Art Commission.

At the most recent planning meeting, leaders of the Mansfield Area Marines presented Hodgson a check for $200 to support the memorial fund.