708 - Top Water Fishing Pt. 2This weekend on "DFW Outdoorsman", Woody's back on a private lake near Lake Fork to continue a friendly top-water fishing competition with top guides, Jason Hoffman and Andrew Grills, and our pals Nicholas and John. We continue to catch and release a bunch of our beautiful Texas Large Mouth Bass and we get more great tips on top-water fishing. So, tune in this weekend, for part two of a fantastic fishing trip with "DFW Outdoorsman".

45 minutes ago