DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and three children hospitalized after a late-night rollover crash in Dallas.
Officials say it was around 10:15 p.m. on August 9 when an adult male driver in an SUV traveled east in the 7000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, near Loop 12 and the C.F. Hawn Freeway.READ MORE: More Hospitalizations, Staffing Shortages As Texas Surge Of COVID-19 Cases Continue
At some point the man, who had three young children — all believed to be 5-years-old and younger — in the vehicle with him, hit a concrete curb. The SUV flew into the air and then rolled several times before coming to rest on the side of the roadway.READ MORE: More Texas Democrats Return To Austin, Say 'Under One-Party Rule: Democracy Suffers'
The adult and all of the children were thrown from the vehicle.
Officials confirm the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The three children were taken to Children’s Medical Center. Two of the youngsters are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. At last check, the third young victim was in serious condition.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Found Shot Dead At Garland Apartment Complex
The name of the male driver who was killed is being held pending notification of next of kin.