PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man accused of opening fire on a driver during a road rage incident in Springtown has been arrested.

According to Parker County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident happened early in the evening on August 5 along East State Highway 199.

The victim told officials a man was driving slow in the passing lane and when he tried to pass the vehicle the suspect — later identified as Abel Zamora — sped up, pulled next to the victim’s vehicle, turned toward him and opened fire.

The victim said after he called 911 and pulled off the roadway he saw a bullet hole in the front passenger fender of his car.

After getting a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, sheriff’s deputies made contact with Zamora at his home. When asked if he had any weapons the 20-year-old allegedly said he did not.

Deputies allegedly soon discovered Zamora was carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol magazine in his pants pocket and was also in possession of marijuana.

Zamora was booked into the Parker County Jail on weapons and drug charges. He was released on $15,000 bond.