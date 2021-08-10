RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No one was hurt when a suspected intoxicated driver struck a Richardson police squad car on August 7. Still, the incident highlights the dangers of drinking and driving and why it’s important to have a designated driver or use a ride service.

Dash-cam video shows the moment it happened in the 500 block of the west frontage road of S. Central Expwy.Three patrol vehicles were in the right and center lanes with their emergency lights activated. The left lane was open for passing traffic. Officers had already exited their patrol SUVs when a car passed by one police vehicle and then struck a second police vehicle. Officers checked on the driver and suspected he was driving while intoxicated and arrested him.