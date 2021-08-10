GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued two children and a woman but have yet to find a man last seen swimming in Joe Pool Lake near the south bridge on August 9.
The looked for him until night fell Monday night.
Rescue workers are continuing their search for the man today, August 10. Police said the children were wearing life jackets but neither the woman nor the man were. As the lake season continues, firefighters strongly encourage people to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.