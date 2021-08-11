ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A struggle over a gun between a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old Bobby Davis allegedly led to the death of the teen’s mother, police say.

Police said that on August 10, the 38-year-old victim died at her apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive. Through the course of their investigation, officers learned that just prior to the shooting, the victim’s daughter and Davis were involved in a domestic dispute. Their encounter escalated and there was eventually a physical struggle over a gun that was inside his car. Detectives believe as they fought over the weapon, it discharged, striking the victim who was standing nearby.

Davis was arrested on a marijuana charge and is in the process of being booked into the Arlington Jail. The victim’s daughter was released from police headquarters after detectives interviewed her. They will consult with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on the appropriate charges related to this case.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.