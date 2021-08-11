DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across Dallas County, businesses, schools, buildings and facilities are updating their health and safety plans to comply with Judge Clay Jenkins’ emergency order for mask requirements.

Studio BW Salon owner Brandy Walton works in close contact with her clients. For the Duncanville stylist, a countywide mask mandate is welcome.

“We figure it’s the safest way to keep our staff as well as every client that comes through the door safe,” she said.

She said as students prepare to head back to school, she’s even hosting a back-to-school vaccination event with Dallas County next Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help slow the spread of the delta variant.

On Wednesday, Jenkins decided to issue an emergency order after securing a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban a day before.

“The order applies to childcare centers, Pre-K through 12 schools, businesses, and Dallas Co. buildings and facilities,” Jenkins said.

It requires they have a health and safety policy that requires at minimum universal indoor masking regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The only exception to this is for children under 2 years old.

“I really believe most businesses will be for it rather than against,” Walton said. “It’s a way to keep our community safe and to keep it from spreading.”

Dallas barber Duwayne “Dooney” Brown agrees with Abbott, also issued this statement that says in part:

“The judge’s order violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law… The Texas Disaster Act clearly states that the Governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court.”

“I’m pro-choice with the mask,” Brown said. “Those who need to wear it or feel like they need to wear it or want to wear to protect others or even themselves, that’s fine, but I’m still pro-choice.”

However, Brown said he will comply with the emergency order when it goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

“I will do that, but I disagree with it,” he said. “We can disagree with a lot of things or we can agree to disagree with a lot of things.”

While Jenkins believes the masks will make a big difference in fighting the delta variant, he stresses that vaccinations are still the primary weapon and numbers need to increase.