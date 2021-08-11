(CBSDFW.COM) – As students begin to return to school, there are districts that are implementing face mask requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the delta variant.
Below is a list of school districts with mask mandates. This list will be continually updated.
DALLAS COUNTY (Note: As of Aug. 11, 2021, Dallas County school districts are required to have mask mandates in accordance to an executive order signed by Judge Clay Jenkins)
Dallas ISD
Garland ISD
DeSoto ISD
Lancaster ISD
Cedar Hill ISD
Duncanville ISD
Grand Prairie ISD
Richardson ISD
Mesquite ISD
Irving ISD
Harmony Public Schools In Dallas County
All Schools Within Catholic Diocese Of Dallas
TARRANT COUNTY
Fort Worth ISD
Everman ISD