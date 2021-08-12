AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation recently broke ground on a new medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Bastrop, Texas — about 30 miles southeast of Austin. When completed the facility will address growing patient demand for greater access to medical cannabis in Texas as a result of HB 1535’s enactment on Sept. 1, 2021.

The 96,000-square-foot facility is estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

Set on 25 acres in Bastrop County, the business will contain dedicated cultivation space for growing medical cannabis plants that will ultimately serve patients via the company’s full-service, on-site dispensary as well as through TOCC’s network of patient pick-up locations across Texas.

“Our commitment to leading Texas’ medical cannabis market and to the patients we serve has never been stronger,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TOCC. “This new facility will bolster our production capabilities and enable us to not only reach more Texans, but also create, develop and distribute new medical cannabis products that meet the diverse needs of qualifying patients.”

The facility will include a hybrid greenhouse for plant cultivation, manufacturing labs for extraction, processing and refining, testing labs, as well as administrative offices. The hybrid greenhouse enables TOCC to take advantage of the Texas sunlight while adhering to state restrictions limiting licensed medical cannabis production to take place only indoors.

TOCC products are currently available for statewide delivery and patients can also fill prescriptions at pick-up locations in Dallas, North Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

