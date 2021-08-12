DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To receive the incentive, they must fill out the vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination (COVID vaccination card, IMM Track print out or written confirmation from the employee’s medical provider) by Nov. 15.

The announcement of the incentive comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children.

Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences. The information provided will help the district know how many employees are fully vaccinated and facilitate the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on vaccination status.

Once proof of vaccination is submitted, the $500 incentive will be included in the employees’ paychecks within 45 days.