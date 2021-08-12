EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) — Witnesses said they heard arguing and gunshots, then in the early morning hours of August 12 police found a man shot dead at the Arbors of Euless Apartments.
Euless police officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Fuller Wiser Road just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man lying on a second-floor landing. He’d been shot dead.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?
After talking with people in the area investigators learned several people were seen running from the area after the gunshots. Only the victim and several witnesses were at the scene when officers arrived.READ MORE: Texas Senator Carol Alvarado's Filibuster Over Voting Bill Passes 15th Hour
While still at the apartment complex police were notified that a 40-year-old man had just arrived at HEB Hospital and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was soon transferred to Texas Health Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His current condition isn’t known.
The name of the man shot dead has not been released pending notification of family.MORE NEWS: $445K Worth Of Meth And Heroin Seized At Texas-Mexico Border
Police believe the shootings are related and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1535.