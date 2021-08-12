DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council says there are currently “no staffed pediatric ICU beds available” in the North Texas area as of Thursday, Aug. 12.

According to President and CEO Stephen Love, there are 73 confirmed pediatric patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized. That number “is the highest level ever of pediatric COVID-19 patients we have ever treated,” Love said.

He also added that children’s hospitals are treating an “unusual number” of patients for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for the summer season.

This is the latest from the DFW Hospital Council. Worth noting- there are NO staffed pediatric ICU beds available for Trauma Service Area E (19 counties, including the Metroplex). pic.twitter.com/wyO6nYT9kS — Brooke Katz (@BrookeKatzTV) August 12, 2021

Love said the overall occupancy of pediatric patients to bed capacity is at 94.55% and that there are no staffed pediatric ICU beds in the North Texas area.

“Vaccinations are absolutely helping protect people and the unvaccinated are very much at risk with the increase in the Delta variant so wearing masks is also another effective tool against COVID-19,” Love said.

As for adult patients, there are currently 2,690 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals, which is 178 more than a day before.

