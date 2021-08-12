(CBSDFW.com)- The Dallas Cowboys’ preparations for the 2021 NFL season are underway and Mike McCarthy’s team has four preseason games to work out which players will stay, which will go, and what the new schemes will look like heading into Week 1. The final three games of preseason action will be available for fans to stream live right here on CBSDFW.com.

In order to stream the games, head over to this live player on the site at game time. Fans will be able to watch live as the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars while making their final roster moves ahead of the regular season.

The Cowboys opened preseason play with a 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame games. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup did not play in the game, leaving opportunities for the backups to make their impression on the coaching staff.

The starters will likely get some action in games two and three before resting for game four and allowing the players on the fringe of the roster to get one last chance at impressing the staff.

Here’s the full schedule of games streaming on CBSDFW.com:

Friday, 8/13 @ Arizona Cardinals, 9:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 8/21 vs. Houston Texans, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, 8/29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. CT