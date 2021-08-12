BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of methamphetamine and heroin worth $445,897 hidden within a truck.
“Our officers use a variety of law enforcement tools in conducting their inspections to secure our borders and continue to intercept dangerous narcotics, ensuring that they don’t reach our streets and neighborhoods,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The seizure happened on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 57-year-old male United States citizen from Brownsville applied for entry into the United States. His truck was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, officers discovered six packages containing 13.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and three packages with 7.45 pounds of heroin hidden within the 2006 Dodge. CBP officers removed the packages.
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the truck, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.