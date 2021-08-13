Grab Your Shades & Sunscreen, North Texas Heat Advisory In Effect For The Next Few DaysWhile high temperatures this week are expected to be around average -- in the upper 90s -- humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds.

West Coast Wildfire 1,500 Miles Away Responsible For Smoky Haze In North TexasThe historic start to the West Coast fire season has produced weeks of smoke that has drifted over large parts of the United States.

Residents Battle Summer Heat As DFW Sees 100 Degrees SundaySunday marked the first time this year that DFW hit 100 degrees, and the triple digit temperatures are going to stick around as we head into the work week.