DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton has joined Dallas County in defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans local governments from issuing mask mandates.
Denton City Council Thursday night voted to pass a mask mandate applying to all city entities, including businesses, schools and city buildings. It goes into effect at midnight, Friday, Aug. 13.
The mask ordinance also states mask wearing is "strongly urged" in public indoor spaces and, specifically, that all of the above "must require universal indoor masking, but may also include the implementation of other mitigating measures recommended by the CDC to control and reduce the transmission of COVID-19
Here’s a breakdown of the ordinance.
Childcare Centers and Schools
All child care centers and Pre-K through 12 Public Schools operating in the City of Denton must develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy, for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, except for children under 2 years of age.
Commercial Entities
All commercial entities in the City of Denton providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy, as described above, for all employees and visitors. The policy must be posted in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide notice to employees and visitors of all health and safety requirements.
City of Denton Facilities
Masks will be required for employees, contractors and visitors when inside any building owned or operated by the City of Denton.
The mandate ends on September 30.