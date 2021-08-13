SHERMAN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man has been indicted on federal sex crime charges.
Chad Allan Titus was named in an indictment on July 14 charging him with failure to register as a sex offender. He plead not guilty and appeared in federal court on August 12.
According to court documents, Titus was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Iowa in 2011. As a result of that conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.
In the 2020, Titus came to North Texas from Iowa and registered as a sex offender. The now 35-year-old ultimately left the state and deregistered, but ultimately returned. After setting up house at an apartment in Denton, Titus failed to deregister in Iowa or register in Texas as required.
“When sex offenders evade registration requirements, they place the entire community at risk,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the North Texas Fugitive Task Force became aware of Titus’ presence in Texas after someone reported that he had exposed himself in the parking lot of a Denton business.
Titus is being held until trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.